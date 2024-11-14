Abhishek Bachchan delves into ‘the rut of life’ calling ‘I Want to Talk’ a transformative journey

Abhishek Bachchan is gearing up for the release of his slice-of-life film ‘I Want to Talk,’ helmed by Shoojit Sircar. Set to release on November 22, the film is not a mainstream title and follows the nuances of everyday life and struggles. In the upcoming film, Bachchan plays Arjun, who is on the cusp of a life-altering surgery. During this, he navigates a complex relationship with his daughter. The title is based on the life of the ‘Piku’ director’s friend.

During the film’s launch in Mumbai, Jr Bachchan and Sircar talked about the film at length. They emphasised the films’ fresh and emotional navigation through mundane life. During the media interaction, Abhishek revealed that shooting for ‘I Want to Talk’ was a transformative journey. He talked about how the film delves into the ‘rut of life’ and inspires viewers to pause and reflect on their capabilities.

The ‘Dhoom’ actor stated, “The experience of making a film with him is very transformative, not just physically… It’s been a learning experience, life changing.” The actor added that the film taught to live free from fear and go ahead and do something different.

“It reassures you as an actor that there’s a little bit of space for everybody out there. I hope you all can find some sort of parallel in your own life. We’re all stuck in the rut of life, we’re doing what we’re doing, we’re enjoying. Some of us have got corporate jobs, some of us are artists, some of us do whatever we do. Life dictates to you what you should be doing and how you should be doing it. What’s nice about doing a film like this with Shoojit da is that once in a while you can stop and say ‘Hey, no, I can do something different, maybe I should try something different’. When that works out for you, there’s nothing more rewarding.”

During the event, Sircar also talked about his upcoming project. He revealed, “This is a slice-of-life film where relationships matter. Sometimes we regret we didn’t communicate; we didn’t talk our heart out. This film speaks about all those moments and the journey of the characters. It’s all moments stitched together of your entire life and documented in ‘I Want To Talk.’”

The interaction also featured a humorous tone as Abhishek Bachchan reflected on gaining massive weight for the film. The actor revealed, “I promise you from what you see. I’m not in this shape anymore. That is me and there isn’t any prosthetic.” Moving on, he humorously quipped, “Don’t ever put on weight for a film again. Trust me, at my age, it gets very difficult to lose it after a while.”