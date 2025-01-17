5 reasons Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Deva’ could be 2025’s 1st blockbuster

Shahid Kapoor is ready to ignite the big screen with ‘Deva’, his return to the action genre after a year-long break.

This high-octane thriller has fans buzzing, thanks to its gripping teaser, an already viral song, and the promise of Shahid in a larger-than-life role.

With the trailer set to drop next week, here’s why ‘Deva’ could kick off 2025 as the year’s first blockbuster:

1. Teaser that’s set the internet ablaze

The teaser for ‘Deva’ packs a punch, showcasing Shahid Kapoor in an intense, action-packed role. Its high-energy sequences and intriguing storyline have left fans craving more. With the trailer just around the corner, the anticipation is reaching fever pitch.

2. Bhasad Macha: The new anthem

The film’s first song, ‘Bhasad Macha’, has already become a sensation. From dance floors to streaming platforms, the track is everywhere, cementing its status as a chartbuster. Its infectious beats and energy hint at a soundtrack that could become a cultural phenomenon.

3. Shahid Kapoor’s power-packed comeback

Known for his intense roles, Shahid Kapoor takes on a massy avatar in ‘Deva’. Fans have been waiting to see him in a role that combines action, charisma, and emotional depth, and this film promises to deliver just that.

4. A proven director at the helm

‘Deva’ is directed by Rosshan Andrrews, a celebrated name in Malayalam cinema known for his storytelling finesse and visual grandeur. With South Indian filmmakers consistently raising the bar for Indian cinema, Andrrews’ involvement adds many layers of credibility and excitement.

5. A clear path to box office glory

Scheduled for release on January 31, ‘Deva’ has a two-week window without major competition. This strategic timing gives the film an opportunity to dominate theaters and build strong word-of-mouth momentum.

With a compelling teaser, a hit song, and Shahid Kapoor leading the charge, ‘Deva’ has all the ingredients of a blockbuster.

If the trailer and subsequent promotions live up to the hype, this film could easily claim the title of 2025’s first big hit.