Bollywood celebrities who own lavish PRIVATE JETS

SNS | New Delhi | March 16, 2022 3:51 pm

Private jet

Representational image (Photo: IStock)

One basic mantra which we get from the B-towns celebs is “we must live like a king or a queen”. These high profile celebs not only own luxurious billion-dollar houses but also lavish private jets, that make them successful and rich. From Ajay Devgn to Akshay Kumar there are many stars who own private jets. Here are some of them.

1. Ajay Devgn 

Ajay Devgn
Photo: IANS

 

Devgn is known for his well-defined acting skills and versatility. He always carried a sporty look in the B-town. While many interviews Devgn said he had many dreams and he has worked very hard to succeed and achieve them all. Among all these dreams he always had a dream to own a luxury jet and he did all the hard work to achieve it. Now Ajay Devgn owns a luxury six-seater jet which he uses for his personal and professional commitments.

2. Akshay Kumar

Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar, Akshay Kumar
Photo: Instagram/@akshaykumar

 

Khiladi Kumar is known for his versatile action and stunts in the industry. Rather than keeping himself fit forever, he has a lavish private jet valued at approx. 260 crores. Being the busiest bee of B-town, thanks to his jet which helps him to juggle shoots.

3. Shah Rukh Khan 

Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood, actor
(Instagram/@iamsrk)

 

The king himself always gives the mantra of “live life king size”. He not only has a luxurious house, island but also a luxurious private jet. He uses his jet to travel around the world for both personal and professional work.

4. Priyanka Chopra Jonas 

Priyanka Chopra, Lilly Singh, Diwali Celebrations
(Photo: IANS)

 

PC Jonas has too many passports and this shows that she is a true travelling bee who loves to travel around the globe. PC also has a private jet which she uses to travel between L.A to India. Her private jet helps her to fulfil her work obligations.

