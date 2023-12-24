Bobbie Jean Carter, sister of Aaron and Nick Carter, dies at 41.

Tragedy has once again struck the Carter family as Bobbie Jean Carter, the 41-year-old sister of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter and the late pop sensation Aaron Carter, has passed away. The news of her sudden demise has left her mother, Jane Carter, in a state of shock, as reported by TMZ. People magazine has since confirmed the heartbreaking development, leaving the family grappling with the loss of another beloved member.

Bobbie Jean Carter, affectionately known as BJ, was the third child of Jane Carter to meet an untimely end. Her younger brother, Aaron Carter, tragically passed away in November of the previous year at the age of 34. The circumstances surrounding Aaron’s death involved a bathtub drowning incident, stemming from a combination of inhaling compressed gas and consuming alprazolam, a generic variant of Xanax. The family had already endured the loss of another sibling, Leslie Carter, who succumbed to an overdose in 2012 at the age of 25.

Jane Carter, while expressing her shock and grief, has not yet provided a detailed statement on the circumstances surrounding Bobbie Jean’s passing, promising to release a fuller account at a later time. The Carter family has been no stranger to the public eye, having been featured together in the 2006 reality show “House of Carters,” which offered viewers a glimpse into their lives.

Apart from her appearances on the reality show, Bobbie Jean contributed to the entertainment industry as a makeup artist and stylist, notably working with Aaron Carter during his early 2000s tours. Her diverse talents and familial connections tied her closely to the world of music and entertainment.

Surviving Bobbie Jean are her mother Jane, brother Nick, sister Angel Carter, and her 8-year-old daughter, Bella. The untimely deaths of Aaron, Leslie, and now Bobbie Jean have cast a somber shadow over the Carter family, prompting an outpouring of condolences from fans and well-wishers across the globe. As they mourn the loss of another cherished member, the Carters now face the challenge of navigating through this trying time once again.