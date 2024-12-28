Asia Artist Awards 2024: Kim So Hyun, NCT127, Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon win big

The 2024 Asia Artist Awards was a glamorous and studded affair celebrating the best of Aian Entertainment. The standout K-dramas of the year were ‘Queen of Tears’ and ‘Lovely Runner’ as per expectations. Kim So Hyun, Byeon Woo Sook and Kim Hye Yoon clinched some of the top honours of the night. On the K-pop front, BTS, NCT127, Stray Kids and BIBI were among the top winners of the night.

South Korean media outlet Star News presented the 9th edition of the awards ceremony. Held on December 27, the event saw the return of “MC Jang Wonyoung” to the show for the fourth consecutive year. Meanwhile, her fellow co-hosts for the night were ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Hanbin and actor Ryu Jun Yeol. The star-studded event took place at Thammasat Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, while fans expected Kim Soo Hyun to clinch top honours, his speech for the Daesang Award sent fans into a frenzy. Soo-Hyun first expressed gratitude towards his team and fans. However, the audience erupted in loud cheers as he mentioned his ‘Queen of Tears’ co-star Kim Ji-Won. “And to #KimJiWon, who brilliantly portrayed the world’s best Hong Hae In, I want to dedicate this honour to you as well.”

Advertisement

The complete list of winners of the 2024 Asia Artists Awards is as follows:

Potential Award – TV/Film: Choi Bo Min

Choi Bo Min Potential Award – Music: NCT WISH

NCT WISH Focus Award: WHIB

WHIB Emotive Award – TV/Film: Jo Yu Ri, Tony Yu

Jo Yu Ri, Tony Yu Popularity Award – TV/ Film: Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon Popularity Award – Music: Lim Young Woong and NiziU

Lim Young Woong and NiziU Hot Trend Award: Kim Soo Hyun

Kim Soo Hyun Asia Celebrity Award – TV/Film: Byeon Woo Seok

Byeon Woo Seok Asia Celebrity Award – Music: Jang Wonyoung

Jang Wonyoung Rookie of the Year TV/Film: Jang Da Ah for Pyramid Game

Jang Da Ah for Pyramid Game Rookie of the Year – Music: TWS, QWER

TWS, QWER Fabulous Award: Kim Soo Hyun

Kim Soo Hyun Scene Stealer Award: Kim Min for A Shop for Killers

Kim Min for A Shop for Killers Best Artist Award – TV / Film: Ahn Bo Hyun, Ryu Jun Yeol, Joo Won, Kim Soo Hyun, Park Min Young, Byeon Woo Seok, Kentaro Sakaguchi, Kim Hye Yoon

Ahn Bo Hyun, Ryu Jun Yeol, Joo Won, Kim Soo Hyun, Park Min Young, Byeon Woo Seok, Kentaro Sakaguchi, Kim Hye Yoon Best Artist Award – Music: BIBI, WayV, BUS (Because of you I shine), TWS, LE SSERAFIM, Suho, KISS OF LIFE, IVE, ZEROBASEONE, DAY6, NCT 127, NewJeans, aespa

BIBI, WayV, BUS (Because of you I shine), TWS, LE SSERAFIM, Suho, KISS OF LIFE, IVE, ZEROBASEONE, DAY6, NCT 127, NewJeans, aespa Asia Star Award: Kentaro Sakaguchi

Kentaro Sakaguchi Thai Star Award: Norawit Titicharoenrak (Gemini) + Nattawat Jirochtikul (Fourth)

Norawit Titicharoenrak (Gemini) + Nattawat Jirochtikul (Fourth) Best Couple Award: Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon for Lovely Runner

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon for Lovely Runner Best OST: Byeon Woo Seok – “Sudden Shower” by ECLIPSE (Lovely Runner)

Byeon Woo Seok – “Sudden Shower” by ECLIPSE (Lovely Runner) Best Actor Award: EXO’s Suho for Missing Crown Prince, Kim Hye Yoon for Lovely Runner

EXO’s Suho for Missing Crown Prince, Kim Hye Yoon for Lovely Runner Best K-pop Record: Stray Kids, Jungkook (BTS)

Stray Kids, Jungkook (BTS) Best Music Video: “Crazy” by LE SSERAFIM

“Crazy” by LE SSERAFIM Best Musician Solo: BIBI, Jimin (BTS)

BIBI, Jimin (BTS) Best Musician: KISS OF LIFE, ZEROBASEONE

KISS OF LIFE, ZEROBASEONE Best Performance: NewJeans for “How Sweet”

NewJeans for “How Sweet” Best Band: DAY6

DAY6 Best Creator Award: Seo Hyun Joo (Starship Entertainment)

Seo Hyun Joo (Starship Entertainment) Best Producer: BUMZU

BUMZU Best Choice Award – TV/ Film: Jo Yu Ri

Jo Yu Ri Best Choice Award – Music: Doyoung, Ten

Doyoung, Ten New Wave Award: BIBI

BIBI Icon Award: &TEAM

&TEAM Queen of AAA: Jang Wonyoung

Also Read: ‘Squid Game’ S3: creator teases final season as S2 captures global fans

9th Asia Artist Award Daesang / Grand Prize

Actor of the Year: Byeon Woo Seok for Lovely Runner

Byeon Woo Seok for Lovely Runner Actress of the Year: Park Min Young for Marry My Husband

Park Min Young for Marry My Husband Song of the Year: BLACKPINK’s Rose and Bruno Mars for “APT.”

BLACKPINK’s Rose and Bruno Mars for “APT.” Album of the Year: “Fourever” by DAY6

“Fourever” by DAY6 Stage of the Year: NCT 127

NCT 127 Performance of the Year: LE SSERAFIM

LE SSERAFIM Artist of the Year – Music: NewJeans

NewJeans Artist of the Year – Actor: Kim Soo Hyun