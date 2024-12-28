Asia Artist Awards 2024: Kim So Hyun, NCT127, Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon win big

‘Squid Game’ S3: creator teases final season as S2 captures global fans
Creator Hwang Dong Hyuk promises a riveting showdown in 'Squid Game' S3, the final bow of the hit dystopian series.
The 2024 Asia Artist Awards was a glamorous and studded affair celebrating the best of Aian Entertainment. The standout K-dramas of the year were ‘Queen of Tears’ and ‘Lovely Runner’ as per expectations. Kim So Hyun, Byeon Woo Sook and Kim Hye Yoon clinched some of the top honours of the night. On the K-pop front, BTS, NCT127, Stray Kids and BIBI were among the top winners of the night.
South Korean media outlet Star News presented the 9th edition of the awards ceremony. Held on December 27, the event saw the return of “MC Jang Wonyoung” to the show for the fourth consecutive year. Meanwhile, her fellow co-hosts for the night were ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Hanbin and actor Ryu Jun Yeol. The star-studded event took place at Thammasat Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Meanwhile, while fans expected Kim Soo Hyun to clinch top honours, his speech for the Daesang Award sent fans into a frenzy. Soo-Hyun first expressed gratitude towards his team and fans. However, the audience erupted in loud cheers as he mentioned his ‘Queen of Tears’ co-star Kim Ji-Won. “And to #KimJiWon, who brilliantly portrayed the world’s best Hong Hae In, I want to dedicate this honour to you as well.”
The complete list of winners of the 2024 Asia Artists Awards is as follows:
9th Asia Artist Award Daesang / Grand Prize
