BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars beat PSY’s ‘Gangnam Style’s 12-year record with ‘APT’

2024 has been a glorious year for BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars. Ever since the release of their collaborative track ‘APT,’ the duo has captured the music scene like wildfire. The track is breaking records, left, right, and centre. Now, as the songstress’ wall of fame keeps flaunting new milestones, it has created K-pop history. ‘APT’ is now the fastest K-pop track to cross 700 million views on YouTube. The duo has broken the record previously held by PSY’s 2012 raging global phenomenon, ‘Gangnam Style.’

On December 28, 2024, BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ chartbuster ‘APT’ crossed an impressive 700 million views on YouTube. Released on October 18, 2024, the track achieved this momentous milestone in just 70 days and 13 hours. This milestone crowns the track as the fastest K-pop music video to cross the threshold. Moreover, this sets Rosé apart as a female K-pop artist to have achieved the impressive milestone. Previously, the record was held by PSY’s hit track ‘Gangnam Style’ which took 118 days to rack up the views. His record remained unbeaten for a whopping duration of 12 years.

Fastest MVs by K-pop Acts to reach 700 Million views in YouTube History:

1⃣ “APT.” – #ROSÉ & #BrunoMars — 70 days

2⃣ “Gangnam Style” – #PSY — 118 days

3⃣ “Dynamite” – #BTS — 120 days

4⃣ “How You Like That” – #BLACKPINK — 175 days

4⃣ "How You Like That" – #BLACKPINK — 175 days

5⃣ "DDU-DU DDU-DU" – @BLACKPINK — 266…



Moreover, ‘APT’ now ranks as the fourth fastest music video to achieve this milestone on YouTube. The track trails only behind Adele’s ‘Hello,’ Nicky Jam and J. Balvin’s ‘X’ (EQUIS), and DJ Snake’s ‘Taki Taki’ ft Selena Gomez, Ozuna, and Cardi B.

In related news, the collaborative track bagged the coveted Song of the Year award at the 2024 Asia Artist Awards.

Following the release of the track, BLACKPINK’s Rosé became the first female K-pop soloist to make it to the top 10 of Billboard Hot 100. Additionally, the K-pop songstress became the highest-charting female K-pop soloist on the UK Singles Chart. Moreover, ‘APT’ gave Rosé her first Perfect All Kill (PAK), making her the first BLACKPINK member to do so.

Meanwhile, the K-pop idol dropped her solo album ‘rosie’ on December 6. ‘roise’ comprises 12 tracks including the chartbuster ‘APT’ and ‘Number One Girl.’ Other tracks included are ‘3 Am,’ ‘Two Years,’ ‘Toxic Till the End,’ ‘Dance All Night,’ ‘Too Bad for Us,’ ‘Call It the End,’ ‘Not the Same,’ ‘Stay a little longer,’ ‘Gameboy,’ and ‘Drinks or Coffee.’