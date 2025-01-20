BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ ‘APT’ becomes the fastest K-pop track to cross 900M views

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars dropped the biggest musical collaboration of 2024. Ever since the release of their collaborative track ‘APT,’ the duo has captured the music scene like wildfire. The track is breaking records, left, right, and centre. Now, as the songstress’ wall of fame keeps expanding, it has created K-pop history. ‘APT’ is now the fastest K-pop track to cross 900 million views on YouTube.

On January 19 at around 4 a.m. KST, BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ chart-buster ‘APT’ racked 900 million views. This made it the fastest K-pop track to do so. Previously, The track became the quickest to reach 800 million views on January 7. Moreover, On December 28, 2024, ‘APT’ became the fastest music video to achieve 700 million views.

Released on October 18, 2024, at 1 p.m. KST, ‘APT’ took around 92 days and 15 hours to hit the impressive mark. With that, the collaborative music video dethroned PSY’s mega-hit ‘Gangnam Style’ as the fastest track to rack up 900 million views. PSY’s blockbuster track recorded 900 million views in 144 days. The simple and vibrant music video shows the K-pop idol and Bruno Mars having fun as they jam together.

Meanwhile, recently, On January 13, the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) announced that ‘APT’ has received an official BRIT Gold certification in the UK. This gave Rosé her first solo track to achieve the feat. According to BPI, singles are certified gold when 400,000 units are sold. On the other hand, albums receive the same at 100,000 units sold.



Moreover, the collaborative track set a new record as the biggest male-female duet debut of 2024, even surpassing Taylor Swift and Post Malone’s ‘Fortnight.’ Additionally, BLACKPINK’s Rosé became the first female K-pop soloist to break into the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with the song. Meanwhile, only one other K-pop musical act has reached the top 10 on the Radio Songs chart in the past.

