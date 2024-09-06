BLACKPINK’s Rosé and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo reignite dating rumours

BLACKPINK star Rosé and ASTRO star Cha Eun Woo have once again sparked dating rumors! The duo has been linked several times. Fans have been speculating about a romantic connection between the two K-pop sensations. The rumors are fueled by the fact that both stars are frequently seen visiting the same places and attending the same events, which could be mere coincidence. Recently, the rumors resurfaced after actor-singer Cha Eun Woo and songstress Rosé were spotted at the same event.

On September 5, Rosé and Cha Eun Woo both took to Instagram to share a series of snippets from their evenings at a YSL (Yves Saint Laurent) event. A curious fan then shared a screenshot compilation on an online fan community with the title “Cha Eun Woo and Rosé Went to the Same Place Again.” Hours after the post was made, it went viral, amassing over 90K views. As a result, the dating rumors about Cha Eun Woo and Rosé were reignited. Notably, the clips and snippets they posted on social media appeared to be captured at the same location, reinforcing speculations about their relationship.

Soon, fans flooded the internet with their views on the speculations. Some fans echoed sentiments like, “Are they close? Sigh, I like both of them, but this makes me sad. The world they live in!” Several other users dismissed the rumors, suggesting that the stars’ attendance at the same events is merely coincidental. Fans have taken over social media to express their opinions, raising concerns about the scrutiny of celebrities’ lives.

This is not the first time the two K-pop icons have been romantically linked. Speculations first surfaced in 2021 after Rosé and Eun Woo visited the same art exhibition just a few days apart. Additionally, during Paris Fashion Week 2022, the duo was seen at the same restaurant. This incident was followed by Eun Woo attending BLACKPINK’s Coachella after-party in 2023.

Moreover, the duo also attended the same art installation at TeamLab Museum in Japan around the same time. They even posted similar photographs, leaving fans curious and confused; several users commented on their posts with ‘lovestagram.’

Earlier in July, Eun Woo and Rosé were linked again when a video went viral on TikTok. The clip was a compilation of photos the stars have shared over the years from the same places and cafes, implying that they visited these locations together.

Despite the ongoing dating rumors, neither the BLACKPINK songstress nor the ‘True Beauty’ actor has commented on the speculations.