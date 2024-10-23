BLACKPINK’s Jennie debuts on Billboard Hot 100 chart with ‘Mantra’

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has done it! Her latest track ‘Mantra’ earns Jennie her first solo entry on the Billboard Hot 100. Moreover, the K-pop idol’s latest single also made it on the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts.

On October 22, Billboard dropped the week’s Hot 100 track. Jennie’s ‘Mantra’ debuted at No.98 on the prestigious chart. The feat is special for the BLACKPINK rapper as it marks her first solo entry on the chart. Meanwhile, it’s her second overall appearance at the coveted chart. Jennie’s first track to chart on the Hot 100 was ‘One of the Girls’ with Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd. The collaboration track was a part of The Idol’s OST and it peaked at No. 51 on the chart.

The list of accomplishments doesn’t stop here for the songstress. ‘Mantra’ also made it to the Billboard Global 200 and the Global Excl. US Charts. The K-pop sensation’s peppy track entered the Billboard Global 200 chart at No. 3 while it clinched the second spot on the Excl. US Chart.

This week’s top 10 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart (dated Oct. 26, 2024). Details: https://t.co/1dKwR1VqOb pic.twitter.com/lXTz0ipFrV — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) October 21, 2024



Continuing the streak of achievements, Jennie’s ‘Mantra’ debuted at No. 37 on the U.K.’s main songs chart. The track is now the highest-rising completely solo hit by any South Korean female musician, according to the Official Charts Company. This title was previously held by Jisoo, Jennie’s bandmate from BLACKPINK.

Released on October 11, ‘Mantra’ is Jennie’s first track under her own label. The electric R&B song is penned by Jelli Dorman, Claudia Valentina, Elle Campbell, Zikai, JUMPA, Billy Walsh, Jennie and Șerban Cazan. JUMPA, El Guincho, Șerban Cazan and Jelli Dorman have produced the track.

For those unaware, Jennie recently signed with Columbia Records for her solo endeavours. The deal is in partnership with her record label and entertainment company, ODD ATELIER. The update comes after BLACKPINK members decided to part ways with YG Entertainment for their solo projects. The sensational girl group made this announcement in December. However, they assured the BLINKs that all group activities will continue under YG Entertainment. Meanwhile, as Jennie has launched her label, ODD ATELIER, Lisa has established her label, LLOUD. Additionally, Jisoo, alongside her brother, has founded BLISSOO.