BLACKPINK to make anticipated comeback in 2025; world tour on the plate

It’s an exciting day for BLINKS, devoted fandom of BLACKPINK, as the group announces their imminent return! On July 21, YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun Suk revealed that the mega girl group is gearing up for their highly anticipated comeback in 2025. Following their 2022 release, ‘Born Pink,’ the globally renowned group is poised to dominate the K-pop scene once again.

YG Entertainment dropped a video on YouTube outlining their plans for the upcoming year, putting to rest BLINKS’ concerns about a potential hiatus. In addition to a new album, the agency’s CEO confirmed BLACKPINK’s upcoming international world tour in the following year. Specific details about their new release and the tour are being kept under wraps for now. The CEO shared in the video, “BLACKPINK’s highly anticipated comeback and the start of their world tour will mark a significant year.”

In related news, BLACKPINK has already scheduled a fan event, OUR ARE WITH BLINK, on August 8 to celebrate their 8th anniversary. Fans eagerly await the event, especially since the group hasn’t made a collective appearance since November 2023. Meanwhile, all four members of BLACKPINK have been pursuing solo projects. Jisoo is making a return to acting with upcoming film and drama roles, Jennie is busy working on her debut solo album, Rosé has signed with THE BLACK LABEL and plans to release new music soon, and Lisa recently achieved global chart success with her comeback single, “ROCKSTAR.”

Additionally, YG Entertainment has outlined their plans for other groups and artists. They announced that 2NE1, YG’s pioneering girl group, will reunite to celebrate their 15th anniversary with members Bom, CL, Dara, and Minzy. Simultaneously, groups like BABYMONSTER, TREASURE, and WINNER have exciting projects lined up for the coming months.