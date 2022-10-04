‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ official trailer out

The long-awaited Marvel film ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ finally got its first official trailer on Monday, and it provides a more detailed look at the mysterious new Black Panther.

The nearly 2-minute-long trailer provides the audience a closer look at a new underwater nation ruled by Namor, who, like in the Marvel comics, can fly with his winged feet. Moreover, there is a brief glimpse of actress Dominique Thorne in the new Iron Man-style armor, implying that Iron Heart will play a significant role in this film.

The trailer concludes with a shot of the new Black Panther suit, which does not reveal who is wearing it, but it could be Shuri, Nakia, or even Okoye.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is the sequel to director Ryan Coogler’s 2018 film, ‘Black Panther’. The latter became a cult classic and earned an Oscar nomination for best picture.

He wrote the sequel for the ‘Black Panter’ protagonist, Chadwick Boseman, but the actor passed away of colon cancer in 2020. So, the filmmaker set about figuring out how to keep moving forward while paying tribute to Boseman’s legacy.

Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, revealed at this year’s Comic-Con that ‘Wakanda Forever’ will mark the end of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

‘Wakanda Forever’ star cast includes Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, and Winston Duke, as well as Marvel newcomer Tenoch Huerta as Namor.

Riri Williams, the teenage genius who becomes the hero Iron Heart, will be introduced in the film.

‘Wakanda Forever’ will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on November 11, 2022.

Watch Full Trailer:

Video by Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel.

(Inputs from ANI)