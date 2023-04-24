Birthday wishes pour in for Varun as the actor turns 36

Happy birthday Varun Dhawan Known for his versatility, the Bollywood actor impressed the audience with his performance in a variety of genres, from romantic comedies to thrillers.

Varun Dhawan is a popular Indian film actor who has made a name for himself in the Hindi film industry. Born on April 24, 1987, in Mumbai, Varun is the son of the renowned film director David Dhawan. Today, on his birthday, fans and well-wishers from all over the world are sending him their warmest wishes.

Varun Dhawan made his acting debut in 2012 with the film “Student of the Year” and instantly became a household name. Since then, he starred in numerous successful films such as “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania,” “Badlapur,” “ABCD 2,” “Dilwale,” “Judwaa 2,” and “Sui Dhaaga,” among others. Known for his versatility, Varun impressed the audience with his performance in a variety of genres, from romantic comedies to thrillers.

Aside from his acting prowess, Varun Dhawan is known for his charming personality, good looks, and dancing abilities. He has a massive following on social media and often shares glimpses of his personal life with his fans. He is also involved in various philanthropic activities and has supported causes such as child health and education.

Varun Dhawan’s fans are eagerly awaiting his upcoming projects, which include “Bawaal,” “Citadel”. In “Bawaal,” he will be seen sharing the screen with actors like janhvi Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, his bollywood friends wished him birthday with lots of positive wishes. His fans have also showered him with good wishes and blessings.

Varun Dhawan is a talented actor who has won the hearts of the audience with his performance. His hard work, dedication, and passion for acting have helped him carve a niche for himself in the film industry. On his birthday, we wish him all the happiness and success in his future endeavours. Happy Birthday, Varun Dhawan!