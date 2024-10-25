Treat it is! ‘Bhediya,’ ‘Munjya,’ ‘Stree’ to re-release ahead of Halloween

Amidst the growing trend of re-releasing films in India, cinephiles can celebrate the spook of Halloween with the best of horror flicks. As PVR has decided to treat netizens instead of the trick, major Hollywood horror titles are re-releasing including the ‘Conjuring’ film series and the ‘IT’ series. Additionally, Maddock’s beloved horror-comedy flicks are going to re-hit theatres- ‘Bhediya,’ ‘Stree,’ and ‘Munjya.’

To celebrate the season of spook and horror, PVR INOX will release the titles in selected regions from October 25-27. Sending fans into a frenzy, the theatre chain took to Instagram to announce the horror movie marathon. The films will release in select theatres in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Pune, Bengaluru, Noida, Chennai and Hyderabad. Sharing the details, they captioned the post, “Get ready for a hauntingly good time as the Halloween Marathon comes to your city!”

Gautam Dutta, PVR Inox Limited CEO talked about the move to celebrate Halloween with blood-churning titles, with Bollywood Hungama. He said, “Halloween is a time when we can let our imaginations run wild, and this is what we are trying to reflect in the festival. Watching horror films in theatres is an unmatched experience, and we want to bring an electrifying atmosphere to life.”

The Bollywood titles that are making their way back to the silver screen are Maddock Supernatural Universe films. These include the blockbuster horror-comedy ‘Stree,’ ‘Bhediya,’ and ‘Munjya.’ The original “Stree” debuted in 2018 and was a hit with audiences. It paved the way for its sequel, “Stree 2,” which premiered on August 14, 2024. The sequel film emerged as a blockbuster, becoming the biggest Hindi film of all time. The 2018 Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao starrer kickstarted the franchise.

Meanwhile, ‘Bhediya,’ led by Varun Dhawan is about a shapeshifting werewolf and received a warm response at the box office. The makers connected it to the ‘Stree’ film series, creating a web within its cinematic universe. On the other hand, ‘Munjya’ released on June 7, 2024, and became a surprise hit. Reports suggest that a sequel, “Munjya 2,” could be on the horizon. It will offer a glimpse into future Maddock Films projects similar to how ‘Munjya’ connected to ‘Bhediya.’

Moreover, the Hollywood films that are re-releasing are- ‘The Conjuring,’ ‘The Conjuring 2,’ and ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.’ Additionally, ‘It Chapter One’ and ‘It Chapter Two’ are also re-releasing.