Stree 3 or Bhediya 2? What next for Maddock supernatural universe?

Maddock Supernatural Universe’s latest release, ‘Stree 2’, has been making all the right waves. Racking up impressive figures at the box office, the film has become one of the best releases of 2024. Moreover, it has already landed in the top 10 Indian films of all time domestically. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan’s 2022 film ‘Bhediya’ is an integral part of the universe and is poised for a sequel. Given the interconnectedness of the film series and the cameos in each other’s films, the question of what’s next has perplexed fans.

As Rajkummar Rao basks in the success of the horror-comedy, the actor has given insights into what’s next for the Supernatural Universe—’Stree 3′ or ‘Bhediya 2’? Both films have been helmed by Amar Kaushik.

Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, ‘Stree’’s Vicky has reignited fans’ anticipation by hinting at the next release. Rajkummar Rao revealed that ‘Bhediya 2’ could be the next film to hit theaters. He explained that since ‘Stree’’s second installment is already out while ‘Bhediya’’s sequel is not, ‘Bhediya 2’ is likely to be the next release in Maddock’s Supernatural Universe. ‘Bhediya’ also starred Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee, with the latter also playing a key role in the ‘Stree’ film series.

When asked about what ‘Stree 3’ might hold, the ‘Srikanth’ actor mentioned that director Amar Kaushik already has a basic idea in place. “Banegi, for sure banegi aur koshish karenge, part 1 aur 2 se bhi behtar bane. (It will definitely be made, and we will try to make it better than ‘Stree’ parts 1 and 2).” Apart from Rajkummar Rao, ‘Stree 2’ also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles.

During the trailer launch of ‘Stree 2’, producer Dinesh Vijan also teased fans about the third installment of ‘Stree’. He revealed, “We have already written ‘Stree 3’, so the gap will be less.” For those unfamiliar, ‘Stree’ was released in 2018, and the sequel comes after six years.

Meanwhile, 2024 has been a gratifying year for Rajkummar Rao with back-to-back releases. He was last seen in ‘Srikanth’ and ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi’ in addition to ‘Stree 2’. Going forward, Rajkumar Rao’s next is ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ alongside Triptii Dimri. The film will hit theaters on October 11. Moreover, on his birthday, August 31, the actor announced his next project, ‘Maalik’, in which he will portray a gangster.