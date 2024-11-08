Billie Eilish pauses concert midway to express disappointment over Trump’s return to White House

Several women including celebrities like Billie Eilish, Jennifer Aniston, and Cardi B among others were rooting for Kamala Harris’ win in the 2024 US Presidential Elections. As Republican candidate Donald Trump emerged victorious, ready to assume his second term, several women have expressed their disappointment. Recently, ‘Bad Guy’ hitmaker Billie Eilish paused her Nashville concert midway to express her disappointment and iterate the sexual assault cases against Trump. The songstress has never shied away from speaking her mind and opening up about the abuses she went through herself.

In a video going viral online, the songstress is on the verge of tears as she reflects on the election results. On Thursday, as she performed in Nashville, Eilish said she “could not fathom” doing a show on a day like this. She stated, “I want you to know that you’re safe with me. You’re protected here and that you are safe in this room. And the song that we’re about to do is…about the abuse that exists in this world upon women and a lot of the experiences that I have gone through and people I know have gone through. To tell you the truth, I’ve never met one single woman who doesn’t have a story of abuse. Not one.”

Billie Eilish continued to perform her track ‘TV’. The song is about the overturning of the ‘Roe vs Wade’ judgement. The outcome effectively opened the doors to banning abortion in many parts of the US. Calling Trump a convicted predator, the singer further added, “I’ve dealt with some stuff myself, and I’ve been taken advantage of. My boundaries were crossed, to say it politely. And now a person who is a … let’s say convicted predator. Let’s say that — god, my heart is beating fast — someone who hates women so, so deeply is about to be the president of the United States of America. So, this song is for all the women out there. I love you, I support you.”

As the video went viral on social media, several fans came out to support the singer. One user wrote, “Billie Eilish is sharing the emotions of millions of women. Stay strong.” Another added, “The pain on her face literally same can’t wait to see her this weekend though.”

For those unaware, last year, authorities found Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse in a civil suit brought by author E. Jean Carroll. However, he didn’t face conviction, since it was a civil suit and not a criminal trial. Instead, the politician recieved the order to pay $5 million in damages. Meanwhile, over two dozen women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct over the years.

Donald Trump beat Kamala Harris in the 2024 US election. He will take charge in his second term as US President upon confirmation.