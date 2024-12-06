Amitabh Bachchan hails Abhishek ‘profound, superior’; claps back at troll

Abhishek Bachchan is currently busy accumulating praise for his recent release, Shoojit Sircar’s ‘I Want to Talk.’ Amid the myriad of admirations pouring in, Amitabh Bachchan has also voiced his praise for Abhishek’s performance on occasions. Now, taking to X, Sr Bachchan reshared a user’s post lauding Abhishek’s performance in the film. However, things took a turn when a user commented asking Big B to advise his son to talk in Hindi. The ‘Sehensha’ of Bollywood took a moment to highlight the user’s ironical comment and clapped back at him.

An X user penned an appreciation post for Abhishek Bachchan’s performance in ‘I Want to Talk’. Amitabh Bachchan reshared the post and lauded Jr Bachchan. “Profound and filled with merit…your humanity and your departure from any vanity as an actor in I WANT TO TALK, is what makes you superior !!” Following this, he penned a few lines in Hindi. “ईश्वर कृपा, दादा जी दादी का आशीर्वाद, और पूरे परिवार का स्नेह और प्यार, सदा! अच्छाई का परिणाम अच्छा होता है! और तुम बहुत अच्छे हो!” (With God’s grace, the blessings of Grandpa and Grandma, and the love and affection of the entire family, always! Goodness brings good results! And you are very good).”

profound and filled with merit .. your humanity and your departure from any vanity as an actor in I WANT TO TALK , is what makes you superior !!

ईश्वर कृपा, दादा जी दादी का आशीर्वाद, और पूरे परिवार का स्नेह और प्यार, सदा !

अच्छाई का परिणाम अच्छा होता है ! और तुम बहुत अच्छे हो… https://t.co/FimQEvEGk0 Advertisement — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 4, 2024



One user took the comment section of the post and told Big B to ask Abhishek to speak in Hindi. “Sir ji hindi me bolne ko kaho jr, bacchan ji ko English hamari samaj me barobar nahi aati sirji (Sir, ask Abhishek to speak in Hindi, we don’t understand English so well).” Responding to it, Amitabh Bachchan wrote a message in Hindi, calling out the irony in his comment. The translated reply reads, “Wow! What a viewpoint you have! Amazing! You ask him to speak in Hindi, but you write in English alphabet!”

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has voiced his admiration for ‘I Want to Talk’ on several occasions. He previously re-sharing one review on X and appreciated the title. “Magical is the IN word…my love blessings and more.” He continued in Hindi, “Mere bete, bete hone se mere uttaradhikari nahin honge.Jo mere uttaradhikari honge woh mere bete honge. Abhishek mere bete; mere uttaradhikar. (My son, being a son does not make him my successor. Those who will be my successors will be my sons. Abhishek is my son, my successor).”

Also Read: ‘Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous’ documentary to release on THIS date

In the film, Jr Bachchan plays the role of Arjun, who is on the cusp of a life-altering surgery. During this, he navigates a complex relationship with his daughter. Moreover, the title is based on the life of the ‘Piku’ director’s friend. Shoojit Sircar and Ronnie Lahiri under Rising Sun Films have backed ‘I Want to Talk.’ Meanwhile, the title hit theatres on November 22.