Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been a wild ride, captivating both contestants and viewers with its engaging moments. This season’s housemates have kept us hooked with their exchanges, debates, and deep talks. Bigg Boss OTT 2 top highlights always make a buzz on social media. As we approach the grand finale, let’s revisit some of the show’s memorable moments.

In a recent elimination round, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Avinash Sachdev, and Jad Hadid faced the risk of leaving the house. Ultimately, Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid received the fewest votes and bid farewell to the Bigg Boss house.

During Week 4, two wild card entrants, popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav and content creator Aashika Bhatia, joined the show. Although they met for the first time on-screen, there was a history between them. Bhatia revealed that Elvish Yadav had previously body-shamed her under the guise of roasting her on his channel.

Advertisement

Salman Khan facilitated an emotional moment when he connected Elvish with his mother via video call, bringing the YouTuber to tears. In this vulnerable state, Elvish apologized to Salman for his past comments and vowed to be more careful with his words.

However, the show’s portrayal of Elvish Yadav sparked division among fans and viewers. Many expressed dissatisfaction with what they perceived as unfair treatment. Social media platforms were flooded with comments accusing Salman Khan and the show’s creators of bias.

One of the highlights was the personality test task, which provided plenty of entertainment. Jiya Shankar and Manisha Rani took the test, where they candidly described each other’s personality traits. Manisha tagged Jiya as cowardly, confused, and hypocritical, noting incidents from the past. Jiya didn’t hold back either, describing Manisha as an attention-seeker with double standards, using terms like self-obsessed and over-smart to illustrate her points.

What, according to you, were some of the most memorable moments from the show? Let us know in comments of your Bigg Boss OTT 2 top highlights.