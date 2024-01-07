Salman Khan requests Bigg Boss makers for fan entry post-finale

Salman Khan, renowned for his unwavering devotion to his fanbase, recently made a considerate plea to the producers of ‘Bigg Boss 17’ during the latest episode. The ‘Dabangg’ star, after wrapping up the episode, graciously urged the show’s creators to arrange a special opportunity for fans to reside inside the Bigg Boss house following the season finale.

Concluding the episode, Salman expressed, “I’ve heard that many of your fans are requesting for a chance to stay in the Bigg Boss house. So, why not provide them with an experience of living in this luxurious house? Certainly, once the current contestants vacate the premises after the finale, let’s ensure these fans get their opportunity.”

This particular segment from the episode has generated significant buzz on the internet, eliciting excitement among ardent Bigg Boss viewers. “Wowww….Sallu bhai rocks,” exclaimed one social media user. “Salman truly loves his fans,” remarked another.

Advertisement

This development follows the sharing of a photo by ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ winner Elvish Yadav, showcasing fans gathered outside Salman’s house, holding placards with messages like “Please let us also live in the Bigg Boss house.”

Captioning the post, Yadav suggested, “Salman Bhai, make some arrangements and facilitate the entry of these fans into Bigg Boss.”

The anticipation now revolves around when and how fans will be granted the chance to enter the Bigg Boss house. (ANI)