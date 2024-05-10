Bharat Parv: India’s showcase shines at 77th Cannes Film Festival

India is gearing up for a grand showcase of its cultural and creative prowess on the global stage as it announces its participation in the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Aptly named ‘Bharat Parv’, this initiative aims to captivate the attention of esteemed dignitaries and delegates from around the world, enticing them with the vibrant tapestry of opportunities India offers in the realm of cinema and creative arts.

Scheduled to unfold at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, ‘Bharat Parv’ marks a significant milestone for India, marking its debut on this illustrious platform. A delegation comprising representatives from both central and state governments, alongside industry stalwarts, will converge at the Marche du Films to unveil a series of groundbreaking initiatives. This rendezvous seeks to foster meaningful engagements with luminaries from the global film fraternity, including celebrities, filmmakers, producers, and sales agents, offering them a glimpse into India’s rich reservoir of creative talent.

Among the highlights of ‘Bharat Parv’ will be the unveiling of the official poster and trailer of the 55th India International Film Festival, slated to grace the shores of Goa from November 20 to 28. Additionally, attendees will be treated to a sneak peek of the inaugural edition of the World Audio-Visual & Entertainment Summit, scheduled to coincide with the 55th IFFI.

The centerpiece of India’s presence at the Cannes Film Festival will be the Bharat Pavilion, serving as a dynamic platform for the Indian film fraternity to engage in a myriad of activities. Located at 108 Village International Riviera, this pavilion will witness its grand inauguration on May 15, amidst the presence of esteemed celebrities and industry luminaries.

Organized by the National Film Development Corporation in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry, the Bharat Pavilion promises a captivating experience for visitors. A specially curated ‘Bharat Stall’, orchestrated by the Confederation of Indian Industry, will grace the Marche du Cannes, further amplifying India’s presence on the global stage.

Designed by the prestigious National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, the Bharat Pavilion embodies this year’s theme of “Create in India,” aptly christened as ‘The Sutradhara’.

The Cannes Film Festival will also serve as a stage for the global premiere of several Indian productions, including Payal Kapadia’s “All We Imagine As Light,” vying for the prestigious Palme d’Or. Notable mentions include Sandhya Suri’s “Santosh,” representing India in the Un Certain Regard section, and “Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know,” a compelling creation by students from the Film and Television Institute of India.

Furthermore, the festival will pay homage to Indian cinema with a special screening of Shyam Benegal’s classic “Manthan” in the Cannes Classics section. Adding to the honor, acclaimed cinematographer Santosh Sivan will be bestowed with the prestigious Pierre Angenieux tribute, becoming the first Indian to receive this esteemed accolade.