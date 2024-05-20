Nancy Tyagi wows Cannes red carpet in self-stitched gown

Over the years, events celebrating cinematic excellence, such as the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, have evolved into celebrations of fashion as well. The Cannes red carpet has gained renown for witnessing some of the most glamorous and stylish moments, providing a stage for creative self-expression through yards of fabric while promoting the art of crafting head-turning ensembles.

Indian luminaries like Aishwarya Rai and Deepika Padukone have graced the event with their enigmatic presence, making headlines while flaunting bespoke ensembles for several years. However, this year holds particular significance for Indian fans. Not only are several Indian-origin films ready for premieres and in contention for the event’s most prestigious awards, but numerous Indian faces are also gracing the carpet. Indian influencers from various fields are making their mark at Cannes, providing netizens with moments of joy.

Delhi-based fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi has captured the attention of viewers and celebrities alike with her self-stitched gown for the red carpet debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Tyagi made history by donning a beautiful and voluminous pink gown, which she meticulously stitched herself. The flouncy fit, crafted with 1,000 meters of fabric weighing 20 kilograms, took her 30 days to complete. She paired it with matching gloves and a dainty necklace.

Taking to Instagram, Tyagi shared her sentiments: “Stepping onto the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival as a debutant feels surreal. I poured my heart and soul into creating this pink gown, which took 30 days, 1000 meters of fabric, and weighed over 20kg. The journey has been intense, but every moment was worth it. I’m overwhelmed with joy and gratitude for the love and support from all of you. This is a dream come true, and I hope my creation dazzles you as much as your support has inspired me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!”

Her post has already amassed over 1,700,000 likes and garnered appreciation from fashionistas such as Sonam Kapoor, Komal Pandey, and Kusha Kapila, among others. Witnessing Tyagi’s success on the carpet, netizens are expressing their admiration, considering her an inspiration and celebrating her hard work and dedication.

Known for recreating celebrities’ outfits from scratch, Nancy Tyagi boasts 1.2 million followers on Instagram. She takes her followers through the entire process of re-creating fits, from sourcing the fabric to intricately finishing the piece.

Tyagi debuted at the Cannes Film Festival as part of the Brut India squad, and her milestone at the event seems to be just the beginning for the highly talented fashionista.