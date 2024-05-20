Emma Stone sparkles at Cannes in burgundy gown

Emma Stone stole the show yet again, gracing the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in a jaw-dropping ensemble. The 35-year-old actress, known for her impeccable style, wowed onlookers as she arrived at the premiere of her latest film, ‘Kinds of Kindness,’ clad in a mesmerizing burgundy sequin gown custom-made by Louis Vuitton.

The gown, featuring a daring plunging neckline and a flowing double ruffle train, exuded elegance and sophistication. Emma completed her look with matching burgundy satin sandals, adding to the overall allure.

But it wasn’t just the gown that turned heads—Emma’s choice of accessories elevated her ensemble to new heights of glamour. Adorning herself with pieces from Louis Vuitton’s High Jewelry collection, she dazzled with earrings embellished with oval-cut diamonds and a show-stopping ‘Volcano’ bracelet, boasting a breathtaking cushion-cut tourmaline stone and exquisite spessartite Mandarin garnets.

Despite the opulence of her attire, Emma opted for a relaxed hairstyle, letting her signature copper locks cascade in loose waves—a perfect complement to her formal gown, and adding a touch of effortless chic to her look.

On the red carpet, Emma was joined by her ‘Kinds of Kindness’ co-stars, including Willem Dafoe, Jesse Plemons, and Hunter Schafer, among others. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the film weaves together three captivating stories, marking another collaboration between Stone and Lanthimos following their work on ‘Poor Things.’

Emma’s appearance at Cannes comes on the heels of a triumphant awards season, where she clinched the Best Actress award at the 2024 Oscars for her role in ‘Poor Things.’ At the Oscars, she stunned in a custom mint-colored Louis Vuitton gown, accentuated by a dazzling 30-carat yellow diamond necklace.

With her unparalleled fashion sense and undeniable talent, Emma Stone continues to reign supreme as a style icon and a powerhouse performer, leaving a lasting impression on every red carpet she graces.