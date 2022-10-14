Bhagyashree share pictures from ‘a destination less traveled’

Bollywood actress, Bhagyashree, popular for her debut film ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ has shared pictures from her recent trip.

Bhagyashree took it to her Instagram handle and posted pictures with her husband from their trip to Nepal.

She captioned the pictures as,”Nepal !

A destination less travelled. What an amazing time we had discovering various heritage sites, historical monuments.

Seeking blessings at the pashupatinath temple as well as the ones at Patan.

To imagine that they have restored all of this after the 7.7 magnitude earthquake of 2015 that devasted most of the Patan Durbar Square.”

Bhagyashree looks beautiful in her red-orange ethnic wear. The pictures speak of the historic significance and architecture of Nepal.