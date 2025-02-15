Pratul Mukhopadhyay passes away at 82, Bengali music icon gone forever

Kolkata bid a heartfelt farewell to veteran Bengali singer-songwriter Pratul Mukhopadhyay, who passed away at the age of 82 after battling cancer.

The celebrated musician, known for his soul-stirring and socially conscious songs, was given full state honors at Rabindra Sadan on Saturday as family, fans, and well-wishers gathered to pay their last respects.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led the tributes, expressing deep sorrow over the loss. She revealed that the state government had extended support to Mukhopadhyay’s family, but they had declined assistance.

“আমি বাংলায় দেখি স্বপ্ন

আমি বাংলায় বাঁধি সুর

আমি এই বাংলার মায়াভরা পথে হেঁটেছি এতটা দূর” The mesmerizing voice of Pratul Mukhopadhyay infused life into Bengali music, captivating audiences with his raw, unaccompanied melodies. His passing is an irreparable loss to the world… pic.twitter.com/jIabfG7S8z — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 15, 2025

“We had very good relations with Pratul da, and we offered help from the state, but his family refused. We are in touch with them. This is a big loss for us,” Banerjee said.

During the emotional farewell, Banerjee consoled Mukhopadhyay’s family before offering a white garland in tribute.

The late singer’s body was later donated to Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial Hospital in Kolkata, honoring his wish to contribute to medical research.

Pratul Mukhopadhyay’s songs became the voice of resistance and cultural awakening in Bengal. His powerful compositions like ‘Ami Banglay Gan Gai’ and ‘Dinga Bhashao Sagore’ are deeply etched in the hearts of his admirers.

His music, rooted in folk traditions, carried messages of social justice and change, making him a beloved figure across generations.

Over the years, Pratul Mukhopadhyay released several acclaimed albums. That includes ‘Pathorey Pathorey Naachey Aagun, Jete Hobey, Otho Hey, Kuttus Kottas, Swapner Pheriwala,’ and ‘Tomake Dekhchhilam.’

His work continues to inspire both contemporary musicians and audiences alike.