Anirban Bhattacharya’s ‘Ballabhpurer Roopkotha’ to surprise the audience in every nook

If you want to explore the world of spooky satire and delve into its quirkiness, then Anirban Bhattacharya’s feature film directorial debut ‘Ballabhpurer Roopkotha’ is just going to be a treat for you.

The film released its official teaser on Saturday which brings forth the frame of mind elevating sequences that justify the subgenre with its own unique tropes and cinematic language.

The crux of the story follows a haunted house where emerges a gothic red rose. The voice behind the narration carefully controlled the tension in the air making the teaser more hooked. The camera also picked up a strange number of odd vibrations and apparitions around the spooky house leaving behind a plethora of impressions.

Based on Badal Sarkar’s popular drama piece “Ballabhpurer Roopkotha”, the film is written by Anirban Bhattacharya himself along with his closest professional ally- Prateek Dutta. The cinematography will be led by Soumik Halder.

Speaking about the film, Anirban Bhattacharya said, “I have always been extremely fond of horror- comedies since childhood. Bengali movies that parallel experimented with horror yet satire is quite less. Ballabhpurer Roopkotha will surprise the audience in every little nook and I want to keep it as blithe and effervescent as possible. Really hopeful to start off my first feature film as a director with SVF, extremely looking forward to it.”

The film is slated to release on this Kali Puja.