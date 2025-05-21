Banu Mushtaq felicitated by political leaders after historic Booker victory

Writer and activist Banu Mushtaq has taken the international literary world by storm. Her powerful short story collection ‘Heart Lamp’ (originally ‘Hridaya Deepa’ in Kannada) has clinched the International Booker Prize 2025, marking a first for Kannada literature.

Even more historic—Mushtaq becomes the first Kannada author ever to receive this globally respected literary honour.

Joining her in this triumph is translator Deepa Bhasthi, whose English rendering of ‘Heart Lamp’ opened the door for the world to experience Mushtaq’s evocative stories.

Bhasthi is now the first Indian translator to win the prestigious prize.

As the news made waves, heartfelt congratulations poured in from all corners—especially from political heavyweights.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took to social media, praising Mushtaq’s work not just for its literary brilliance but for its strong message of “harmony, secularism, and fraternity.”

He described ‘Heart Lamp’ as more than just a book—it’s a tribute to the quiet strength and resilience of women navigating a patriarchal society.

“Her women characters’ strength lies not in seeking public attention,” Kharge wrote, “but in their quiet persistence… and meaningful acts of defiance.”

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, also shared his pride on X (formerly Twitter).

“Banu Mushtaq’s International Booker win is a historic moment—for Kannada literature, and for India,” he wrote. “It’s a proud affirmation that stories from the margins, when told with sincerity, can move the world.”

The sentiment was echoed by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who called Banu Mushtaq the “pride of Kannada” and applauded her for elevating the language and culture on an international platform.

“She embodies the values of our land—harmony, secularism, and brotherhood,” he noted in his tribute.

So what makes ‘Heart Lamp’ so special?

According to the Booker Prize website, the collection features 12 short stories, each offering a glimpse into the lives of women and girls in southern India. These aren’t tales of grand revolutions or headline-worthy battles. Instead, they zoom in on everyday experiences—layered, emotional, and deeply human.

Written over three decades, from 1990 to 2023, the stories chart the slow but powerful transformation of female voices in patriarchal communities.

It’s this subtle storytelling—intimate yet universal—that has captured the world’s attention.

Mushtaq’s win isn’t just a literary victory—it’s cultural recognition. It brings Kannada, one of India’s oldest and richest languages, into global literary conversations. And it signals to aspiring regional writers that their voices, too, can resonate worldwide.

Meanwhile, Deepa Bhasthi’s role cannot be overstated. Translators often remain invisible despite being the bridge between cultures. But Bhasthi’s elegant, faithful translation has ensured that the heart and soul of Mushtaq’s stories reached a broader audience—without losing the rhythm of their roots.