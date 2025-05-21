Janhvi Kapoor’s fairytale moment at Cannes has fans remembering Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor made her much-anticipated Cannes debut, and let’s just say — it was worth the wait. Walking the legendary red carpet for the premiere of her film ‘Homebound’, Janhvi turned heads in a soft, sculptural ensemble that had fans swooning and reminiscing about her legendary mother, Sridevi.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor and designed by Tarun Tahiliani, Janhvi’s outfit was nothing short of couture poetry.

Draped in a dreamy shade of blush pink, she wore a flowing pleated skirt and corset-style top made of a delicate tissue fabric handwoven in Benaras.

The pièce de résistance? A fluid, dupatta-like drape that flowed from her sleek bun — an elegant nod to tradition with a fresh twist of modern glamour.

The texture and movement of the fabric added an almost magical depth, thanks to a hand-crushed technique used to bring the surface to life. The look had the air of a modern-day princess — and fans couldn’t help but draw comparisons to Sridevi’s ethereal charm.

“It’s giving Sridevi,” read one of the many comments flooding Janhvi’s red carpet photos. Another admirer echoed the sentiment: “Reminded me of Sridevi.” The resemblance was not just in the appearance, but in the grace and presence Janhvi carried onto the world stage.

Adding the perfect finishing touches, Janhvi accessorised with layered pearl necklaces, diamond studs, and kept her makeup glowing with a dewy pink blush and a sharp winged liner.

The entire look was regal, restrained, and refreshingly different from the often extravagant Cannes fashion parade.

Joining her at Cannes were ‘Homebound’’s director Neeraj Ghaywan, co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, and producer Karan Johar.

A sweet moment was caught on camera when Ishaan and Neeraj helped Janhvi navigate the iconic steps in her flowing ensemble — true gentleman energy.

Earlier in the day, Janhvi kept things chic but relaxed during a city stroll. She was in a coordinated Miu Miu top and skirt set, turning the French Riviera into her personal runway.

And yes, cheering her on from the sidelines were sister Khushi Kapoor and boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, both in town to support her big Cannes debut.