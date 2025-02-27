Baithi ho kyun gumsum: Pankaj Udhas’ posthumous track released on death anniversary

On the first death anniversary of legendary ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, his final posthumous song, ‘Baithi Ho Kyun Gumsum’, has been unveiled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The soulful track serves as a heartfelt tribute.

The song holds special significance as it marks the first unreleased composition from Udhas’ cherished collection. The late singer was deeply passionate about bringing this track to life, making its release on this poignant day even more meaningful.

Advertisement

Collaborating on the project, T-Series joined hands with Neeraj Roy, Founder and MD of Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., to honor Udhas’ musical legacy.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the release, Udhas’ daughters, Nayaab and Reva, expressed their emotions in a joint statement.

“Legends never fade, and neither does their music. Our father’s voice has always had the power to touch hearts, and with ‘Baithi Ho Kyun Gumsum’, it does so once again. This isn’t just another song—it’s a piece of his soul, a dream he wanted to share with the world.”

The daughters also acknowledged the longstanding association between Pankaj Udhas and T-Series, which began with Gulshan Kumar. “Their bond went beyond music—it was built on trust, respect, and melody. Releasing this song with Bhushan Ji and Neeraj Roy is a fitting tribute to that brotherhood.”

Deepak Pandit, in collaboration with Pankaj Udhas, has beautifully recreated the composition originally created by the late Ananda Shankar. Udhas wrote the moving lyrics himself, while singer Pratibha Singh Baghel’s sargam vocals complement his voice in a seamless harmony. Directed by Arif Khan, the accompanying music video adds a visual dimension to the emotional journey.

Pankaj Udhas, who passed away on February 26, 2024, at the age of 72 after a prolonged illness, remains one of the most celebrated voices in Indian music.