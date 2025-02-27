Alia Bhatt endorses post defending Ranbir Kapoor against ‘red flag’, ‘womaniser’ labels

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s relationship has long been the subject of intense scrutiny on social media, with fans and critics alike offering their opinions on every little aspect of their lives.

While the couple has been happily married for several years, their actions, even the most innocent ones, often find themselves under the microscope.

Recently, a wave of internet chatter began to label Ranbir as a “red flag” in his marriage, based on perceptions of his behavior. Despite this, Alia has consistently defended her husband, clarifying that such judgments are unfair and unwarranted.

The latest development came when a fan account dedicated to Ranbir posted a message calling him a “green flag.”

The post highlighted how some people tend to judge Ranbir negatively, calling him a “womanizer” or a “mumma’s boy.” The fan praised him for being a loving husband and father, pointing out that Ranbir included both his wife Alia and their daughter Raha’s initials in the name of his newly launched brand, ARKS.

The post read, “Funny how Jealous people always call him a red flag, womaniser, mumma’s boy etc., but Ranbir Kapoor literally included his wife and daughter’s initials in his brand’s name. If this is red flag, then I guess it’s better than every so-called green flag on the internet.”

Alia showed her support for the post by liking it, a simple gesture that spoke volumes in defense of her husband.

This latest endorsement came soon after Ranbir’s brand ARKS opened its first store in Mumbai earlier this month. The brand, which carries the initials of Alia and Raha, has been a significant milestone for Ranbir.

While the couple’s social media interactions are often innocent, they continue to spark conversations. Alia recently shared a personal anecdote in a Vogue India video about how Ranbir used to ask her to remove her lipstick, preferring her natural lip shade.

Some saw this moment as an example of Ranbir exercising control over Alia’s choices. Critics saw such behavior as overly controlling in a relationship and raised concerns about personal boundaries.