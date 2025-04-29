Logo

# Entertainment

Pankaj Udhas honored with Padma Bhushan posthumously, family receives award

“Through his music, he built bridges between people and cultures. He would have been overjoyed to be acknowledged this way,” said his daughter.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | April 29, 2025 9:27 am

Image Source: X

The echoes of soulful ghazals and songs of Pankaj Udhas came alive once again as the late musical legend was honoured posthumously with the Padma Bhushan — India’s third-highest civilian award — on Monday evening.

The award was received by his wife, Farida Udhas, from President Droupadi Murmu at a solemn ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan’s Ganatantra Mandap.

The announcement of the award was made earlier this year on the eve of Republic Day.

“It’s an honour, no doubt, but also a deeply emotional moment for us. He should have been here to receive this himself,” said Farida Udhas in an earlier interview with ANI.

Daughters Nayaab and Reva Udhas also shared their mixed emotions. “My father loved India very deeply. Through his music, he built bridges between people and cultures. He would have been overjoyed to be acknowledged this way,” said Reva.

Nayaab, the elder daughter, pointed out the bittersweet timing of the announcement — January 26 marked exactly 11 months since her father’s passing. “It is a proud moment, but we miss him more than ever today,” she said.

Pankaj Udhas passed away on February 26, 2024, at the age of 72. A master of the ghazal genre, he began his rise to fame in the early 1980s with the album ‘Aahat’, which quickly became a sensation among music lovers.

Over the years, he gifted the world several timeless melodies that continue to resonate — among them ‘Chitthi Aayi Hai’, ‘Na Kajre Ki Dhaar’, ‘Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein’, and ‘Thodi Thodi Piya Karo’.

Beyond the borders of India, Udhas’ music found admirers across the globe.

