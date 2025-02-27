Sohum Shah teams up with Rakhi Sawant and Poonam Pandey for a ‘Crazxy’ ride

Actor Sohum Shah is pulling out all the stops to generate excitement for his upcoming film ‘Crazxy’, and his latest move is proof that he’s taking the unconventional route. With just days to go before its theatrical release, Sohum has joined forces with none other than Rakhi Sawant and Poonam Pandey for a special song that perfectly embodies the film’s quirky energy.

The recently released music video from ‘Crazxy’ starts with an unexpected bang—quite literally. The scene opens with Rakhi hijacking Sohum’s character’s car at gunpoint. As they speed away, chaos ensues when the gun slips from Rakhi’s hands, leading to a scuffle between the two. Their wild ride comes to an abrupt halt when they accidentally hit Poonam Pandey, setting the stage for an unexpected twist.

Watch Sohum Shah x Rakhi Sawant x Poonam Pandey:

A post shared by Sohum Shah (@shah_sohum)

What makes this scene particularly hilarious is Rakhi’s cheeky one-liner to Poonam: “Kitni baar mar ke zinda hogi?”—a playful reference to Poonam Pandey’s staged death last year.

The makers shared the video on social media on Wednesday, captioning it, “The CRAZXY-IEST CROSSOVER for the CRAZXY-EST SONG! #Crazxy In Cinemas This Friday (28th February).”

Fans were quick to react, calling it one of the most unexpected collaborations of the year.

Adding to the film’s already crazy promotional run, an amusing real-life incident took place on set. During a shoot in a remote village, the crew found themselves caught in an unexpected heist—but with a comical twist.

A crew member recalled, “We were in the middle of an intense shoot when we realized the fake currency we were using had vanished. At first, we thought it was misplaced, but soon it became clear that some villagers had taken it, believing it was real.”

Once the crew grasped what had happened, they made an announcement in the village, explaining that the money was just a prop. Surprisingly, within hours, the stolen notes mysteriously reappeared in the exact spot.

Audiences can experience all the madness firsthand when ‘Crazxy’ hits theaters on February 28, 2025.