Bollywood stars applaud Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s sitar magic for mental health tour

The soulful sound of the sitar took center stage in Mumbai recently, and it wasn’t just classical music lovers in the crowd. The city’s glitterati turned up to witness Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s musical magic as part of his ongoing ‘Sitar For Mental Health’ India tour — and walked away with full hearts and even fuller Instagram captions.

Bhumi Pednekar, Mira Kapoor, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and more from the B-town circle made their way to the concert, joining a packed audience that also included power couple Anil and Tina Ambani and Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga.

The Mumbai leg of the tour felt more like a soulful retreat than a concert, with Rishab Rikhiram Sharma weaving notes that touched nerves — and clearly struck chords with the audience.

Bhumi Pednekar, visibly moved, shared a heartfelt note on Instagram with a picture of Rishab in action: “@rishabmusic you special one. So good and wholesome. #SitarForMentalHealth.”

Mira Kapoor, who has long shown love for mindfulness and traditional arts, echoed the sentiment: “Just 30 seconds of @rishabmusic showing us why he is magic.”

Meanwhile, Shriya Pilgaonkar called the evening “divine” and something that would stay with her for a long time. Her words? “You’re blessed and so gifted @rishabmusic. Thank you.”

And truly, Rishab didn’t just play — he ‘performed’. Known for blending classical ragas with a touch of the contemporary, he took the audience by surprise with iconic melodies from ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Game of Thrones’.

Imagine the familiar theme of Hogwarts rendered on the sitar — a meeting of East and West, nostalgia and novelty, all in one soul-stirring set.

The Mumbai crowd was left mesmerized, but they’re not the only ones getting a taste of this unique fusion. Rishab’s India tour, with its dual focus on music and mental well-being, is traveling across the country — next stops include Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Indore, Bangalore, and Kolkata.

The response so far has been nothing short of electric. Rishab’s shows are drawing a delightfully diverse crowd — from Gen Zs in their early 20s to seniors who grew up with the legends of Indian classical music.

What makes this tour more than just a concert series is its purpose. ‘Sitar For Mental Health’ isn’t just a catchy title — it’s a vision. At a time when conversations around mental well-being are growing louder, Rishab’s initiative taps into the therapeutic power of music.