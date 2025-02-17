Bafta Awards 2025: ‘Conclave’ and ‘The Brutalist’ lead the night; ‘All We Imagine as Light’ misses

The 78th edition of the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday. The glistening night celebrated the best of world cinema, honouring the frontrunners of the year. Theological drama ‘Conclave’ and immigration war film ‘The Brutalist’ dominated the evening, bagging four wins each. Meanwhile, Payal Kapadia’s Cannes winner once again lost the win to the French musical ‘Emilia Pérez.

Conclave and The Brutalist lead the night:

German director Edward Berger’s Vatican film ‘Conclave’ boasts four BAFTA awards in total including Best Film and Best British Film. Notably, this is the first time a movie has won both the top nods in the same year since the 2019 war drama, ‘1917.’ Moreover, flaunting the same number of wins is Brady Corbet’s ‘The Brutalist.’ Corbet bagged the coveted Best Director win. Adrien Brody won Best Actor for his portrayal of Hungarian architect and Holocaust survivor, László Tóth. Additionally, the film also clinched the Best Original Score and Cinematography awards.

All We Imagine as Light falls behind Emilia Pérez for the win:

Meanwhile, Payal Kapadia’s film lost the BAFTA for Best Film Not in the English Language to ‘Emilia Pérez.’ Moreover, this marks the third time this year that Payal’s film has been outperformed by the French musical in major award categories. Earlier, it lost the Best Foreign Language Film award to the French film at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards. Additionally, ‘All We Imagine as Light’ also lost the Best Foreign Language Film award at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards to ‘Emilia Pérez.’

Meanwhile, the complete list of winners of the BAFTA Awards is as follows:

Best Film: Conclave

Best Director: Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Mikey Madison (Anora)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)

Best Original Screenplay: Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)

Best Adapted Screenplay: Peter Straughan (Conclave)

Best Animated Film: Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Best Documentary: Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Best Film Not in the English Language: Emilia Pérez

Best Casting: Anora (Sean Baker and Samantha Quan)

Best Cinematography: The Brutalist (Lol Crawley)

Best Costume Design: Wicked (Paul Tazewell)

Best Editing: Conclave (Nick Emerson)

Best Make Up & Hair: The Substance (Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, and Marilyne Scarselli)

Best Original Score: The Brutalist (Daniel Blumberg)

Best Production Design: Wicked (Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales)

Best Sound: Dune: Part Two (Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Gareth John, and Richard King)

Best Special Visual Effects: Dune: Part Two (Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Gerd Nefzer, and Rhys Salcombe)

Outstanding British Film: Conclave

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: Kneecap (Rich Peppiatt: Director, Writer)

Best British Short Animation: Wander to Wonder

Best British Short Film: Rock, Paper, Scissors

Best Children’s & Family Film: Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

EE Rising Star Award: David Jonsson

