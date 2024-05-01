Baahubali: Crown of Blood- SS Rajamouli’s animated series announced

Renowned director SS Rajamouli has just dropped a bombshell for fans of epic storytelling: ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’ is in the works! For those who’ve been craving more of the Baahubali universe, this announcement is pure gold.

Rajamouli, the creative genius behind the original Baahubali films, took to social media to unveil the title with a captivating video teaser. In the video, amidst a backdrop of chanting voices and swirling smoke, the title emerges, sending shivers down the spines of eager fans. The director tantalizingly hinted that a trailer would be hitting screens soon, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

While details about the cast and plot remain under wraps for now, one thing’s for sure: ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’ promises to delve even deeper into the rich tapestry of characters and narratives that fans have come to love.

This isn’t the first time the Baahubali saga has ventured into the realm of animation. Back in 2017, Rajamouli introduced ‘Baahubali: The Lost Legends,’ a four-season animated series that found a home on Amazon Prime Video.

The Baahubali franchise has a track record of smashing records and captivating audiences worldwide. The first film, ‘Baahubali: The Beginning,’ took the world by storm, while its sequel, ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion,’ rewrote the rules of Indian cinema, becoming a global sensation.

With Rajamouli’s recent triumph with ‘RRR’ and its award-winning anthem ‘Naatu Naatu,’ expectations are sky-high for ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood.’ Fans can’t wait to embark on this new adventure and witness the magic that only Rajamouli can conjure. Brace yourselves, because the crown is about to get bloodier!