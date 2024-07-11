Tamannaah Bhatia celebrates 9 Years of ‘Baahubali’ with gratitude

Tamannaah Bhatia recently took to Instagram to commemorate the ninth anniversary of the iconic film ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’, directed by SS Rajamouli. The movie, which became a blockbuster sensation in Indian cinema, holds a special place in Tamannaah’s heart. Sharing nostalgic behind-the-scenes photos, Tamannaah expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with Rajamouli and the stellar cast and crew.

“Nine years ago, my dream of working with @ssrajamouli sir came true. Being a part of this movie was not just fun but a huge learning experience! I’ll forever cherish the privilege of being part of this magnificent film franchise,” Tamannaah wrote in her heartfelt Instagram post. She also thanked the audience for their unwavering love and support then and now.

The post quickly garnered attention from fans and industry peers alike. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu praised Tamannaah, calling her “My beauty,” while Sobhita Dhulipala affectionately referred to her as “This Barbie is a baddie.”

‘Baahubali: The Beginning’, penned by K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, made a significant mark in Tollywood, grossing over Rs 650 crore worldwide against a production budget exceeding Rs 200 crore. Produced by Karan Johar, the film starred top South Indian actors including Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamanna Bhatia, and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles. Its massive success was complemented by its grandeur, shot over three years on an expansive set at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

The film’s visual effects prowess earned it the National Award for Best Feature Film in 2016, with Rajamouli receiving the Filmfare Best Director-Telugu Award.

Following the triumph of ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’, lead actor Prabhas earned widespread acclaim for his dedication to Rajamouli’s visionary project. Meanwhile, Tamannaah is gearing up for her next release, ‘Vedaa’, scheduled to hit theaters on Independence Day, August 15. Directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Zee Studios and others, ‘Vedaa’ also stars Abhishek Bannerjee alongside Tamannaah Bhatia.