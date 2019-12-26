Bollywood celebs celebrated Christmas in their own way and posted pictures of the same on social media.

While Alia shared a goofy image with devil horns and a “Christmas with the Bhatts” sweatshirt on Instagram, Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable picture with partner Nick Jonas.

Alia shared her happy Christmas celebration picture on Instagram with a caption that said, ” It’s the best time of the year again. Merry Christmas.”

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and their son all wore Christmasy clothes with a decorated tree and a post that said, “With love filled hearts we wish you a Merry Christmas from Us to Yours.”

Priyanka Chopra shared a variety of pictures on her official Instagram handle in which she is seen with friends and family. But an adorable picture with Nick is what caught the internet’s attention. She captioned her picture, “It’s the happiest Christmas. From ours to yours. Merry Christmas.”

Another star-couple that is a huge favourite is that of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Deepika shared a picture with Ranveer in which both are seen in an embrace. She also captioned it, “Merry Christmas from us! (for personalized Christmas Tree decoration services kindly contact Deepika & Co)! ”

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, celebrated a working Christmas on the sets of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. She shared a picture with them both and a caption that read, “Merry Christmas to everyonefrom the team of sooryavanshi @akshaykumar @itsrohitshetty.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrated their Christmas with family and posted envious pictures of their celebrations on social media.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan took it upon himself to be the Santa figure at the festival.

Riteish Deshmukh celebrated Christmas in a rather different style. He shared a video snip of himself and his wife Genelia with a backdrop of an iconic song “Keh Du Tumhe”.

Farhan Akhtar celebrated Christmas with his longtime girlfriend Shibani Dandekar in Mad Hatter’s party style. The ZNMD actor shared a picture with Shibani on Instagram and wrote, “Merry Christmas from the Mad-Hatters ..”