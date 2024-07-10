Ayushmann Khurrana’s new song ‘Reh Ja’ out

Popular Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is back with another heart-melting song “Reh Ja” which explores one’s longing for love and the pain of separation.

Produced by music producer Himonshu Parikh (Yellow Diary), the song showcases Khurrana playing guitar and pleading his partner to stay. With soothing upbeats and beautiful lyrics, the song brings forth different shades of romance, from being nostalgic about one’s lover to feeling the pain of being apart.

At the launch of his new track, Khurrana said, “Heartbreaks are layered, and they bring a deluge of emotions for people going through this overwhelming feeling. I love all the shades of romance, and I have always wanted to write more about heartbreaks. It is raw, unfiltered, and cathartic.”

He added , “Reh Ja is my attempt to show the complexity of a heartbreak as well as the purity of the feeling of love and of longing in such a situation, even when your heart is breaking into a million pieces.”

Talking about his inspiration for the song, he adds, “The idea of this song came to me around four years ago when wasn’t mainstream; it was very indie in the West. I have written the lyrics as well as composed the song, while the programming is done by Himonshu with little input from me. This is my second single with Warner Music India, and I’m hoping you love it.”

Earlier this year, Khurrana signed a global recording deal with Warner Music India which is the country’s leading music label. This has opened a new chapter in his music career as now the label will help him connect with global artists and audiences. Other than “Reh Ja” he has produced ‘Akh Da Taara,’ with Warner Music.

Khurrana is one of the most multi-talented actors in the industry. He is known for his power pack performance as the lead hero in various movies like “Vicky Donor”, “Badhaai Ho”, “Andhadhun”, “Dream Girl” and many more.

Other than his acting prowess, his songs like “Paani Da Rang” and “Nazm Nazm” have also received appreciation from the audience.

His upcoming projects include JP Dutta’s war movie “Border 2” in which he will be seen alongside Sunny Deol.