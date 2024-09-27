‘Jachdi’: Ayushmann Khurrana, Pashmina Roshan bring Garba anthem

In a festive treat for fans, Ayushmann Khurrana and Pashmina Roshan have just released their electrifying Garba track ‘Jachdi,’ perfectly timed for the Navratri celebrations.

‘Jachdi’ is a lively celebration of dance and music, beautifully sung by Khurrana, whose versatility shines through in every note. Pashmina Roshan, making her mark alongside the seasoned actor, adds her own flair to the song, creating a captivating synergy that has fans buzzing for more collaborations on the big screen.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Pashmina shared her joy about the project. ‘Working on ‘Jachdi’ was an absolute blast! The energy on set was infectious, and it was a privilege to collaborate with Ayushmann and the talented team. I learned so much during this process,’ she remarked.

For Pashmina, Navratri holds a special place in her heart as a time for family, friends, music, and joyous celebration. ‘This song encapsulates that spirit perfectly. I have fond memories of dancing Garba with my friends, and ‘Jachdi’ brings all of that nostalgia flooding back. I can’t wait for everyone to enjoy this festive banger!’

The chemistry between Khurrana and Roshan not only enhances the performance but also elevates the song, making it a guaranteed hit on dance floors.

Fans can easily get in on the action, as ‘Jachdi’ is available on all major streaming platforms. The music video is also up for viewing on Ayushmann Khurrana’s official YouTube channel, inviting everyone to join in the celebration and embrace the festive spirit.