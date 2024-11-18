Ayushmann Khurrana reveals ‘childhood trauma’; dubs father a ‘dictator’

Ayushmann Khurrana has been absent from the silver screen this year. Since his 2023 film, ‘Dream Girl 2,’ the actor-singer has been busy captivating global fans with his mesmerizing vocals. The actor is currently touring parts of the United States of America with his musical band, Aayushmanbhava. In a recent podcast appearance, the actor got candid about fatherhood and how his childhood differs from his approach towards parenting.

During his appearance at the Honestly Saying podcast, the actor talked about work, childhood, and parenthood. “I became a father in my 20s. In fact, Vicky Donor was released when I was already a father. It was very different. Both me and Tahira (Kashyap) evolved together because we were very young parents.” The actor further talked about how having a daughter has changed him. “The best part is that I have a daughter. You become a better person. Daughters teach you to be more empathetic.”

When probed if he is different from his own father, the actor laughed and replied in affirmative. “I’m a completely different father. Mine was a dictator. Getting beaten with chappals, belts, etc… were par for the course, and of course, there was childhood trauma.” Recalling a disturbing instance, the ‘Article 15’ actor said, “One day I was returning from a party, and my shirt smelled of cigarette smoke. Now, I never touched it because of the fear of my father. But I still got beaten up for it.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khurrana’s last was the comedy film ‘Dream Girl 2.’ Raaj Shaandiliyaa helmed the title featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. The actor recently commenced the shooting for his upcoming untitled action drama. In the film, he stars alongside Sara Ali Khan. Johar’s Dharma Productions is backing the title and Aakash Kaushik is working at the helm. Further details about the film are not yet out.

Moreover, he also has the horror comedy film ‘Thama’ opposite actress Rashmika Mandanna in the pipeline. Dinesh Vijan is backing the title while and Aditya Sarpotdar is helming it. The director recently helmed the blockbuster title ‘Munjya.’ The film also features Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. Thama will release on the occasion of Diwali 2025.