Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar to reunite as director-actor duo for new project

As Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar bask in the success of their latest release, ‘Singham Again,’ they have teased another tantalizing project. The duo is going to come together once again for another high-stakes project, but this time, not as co-actors. In a recent interaction, Bajirao Singham and the Khiladi revealed that they are going to return as a director-actor duo. While Devgn will helm the project, Kumar will lead it.

Recently, Devgn and Kumar interacted with Sonal Kalra of Hindustan Times. During the interaction, she asked them about their next collaboration. Devgn, sporting a mischievous grin, dropped a big announcement. He teased that something was already cooking. “This is something we were going to announce later but I think this is a great platform. We are already working on something together where I am directing the film and he is in the film.” When probed about further details, Devgn joked, “Sonal, main script hi bhej deta hu (Sonal, I’ll send over the script to you).” He continued, “It’s a little too early, we will talk about it.”



During the same interaction, the stars also opened up about the debate around escalating entourage costs. Talking about it, Devgn said that while ‘Singham Again’ has earned big numbers at the box office, its revenues don’t equate to massive profits. This is due to the high costs associated with such a large-scale production. “It’s a myth that we are counting notes. The numbers people talk about, those are gross numbers. The numbers aren’t exactly what you think they are. It boils down to 50 percent of what the gross collections are.”

Continuing further about the entourage costs, the actor added, “The actors charge according to the script and the film and most of us are charging according to the recovery of the film. It’s not vice versa.” Weighing in on the discussion, Akshay Kumar also echoed a similar sentiment. He revealed, “We both are producers also. So, if we produce our film or sign any film. We don’t charge anything. We just take a kind of a stake or something which is there. So, the film will not flop. If the film does well, we get a good amount, if it doesn’t do well, we get a small amount.”

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn recently collaborated on Rohit Shetty’s ensemble cop drama ‘Singham Again.’ Released on November 1, the Ajay Devgn-led film clashed with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.’