Ayushmann Khurrana reveals: ‘Can live without films, not without music’

Ayushmann Khurrana, the versatile Bollywood star known for his knack for both acting and music, recently shared his profound love for music in a candid behind-the-scenes video of his latest song, ‘Reh Ja’.

In the heartfelt video released on his official YouTube channel, Ayushmann expressed that while he can envision a life without films, music is an indispensable part of his existence. “Music is my life. I can’t function without it. I can live without films, but I can’t live without music,” he revealed with genuine passion.

For Ayushmann, music transcends mere entertainment; it’s a gateway to cherish life’s fleeting moments and find joy in the little things. “Life is all about small moments. I really cherish small moments and the beauty of little things in life,” he mused thoughtfully.

His latest musical endeavor, ‘Reh Ja,’ captures the essence of romance with a nostalgic touch and an upbeat tempo, perfectly complementing the monsoon season vibes. Produced by Himonshu Parikh of Yellow Diary and sung by Ayushmann himself, the song aims to strike a chord with listeners on a deeper emotional level.

Beyond his musical pursuits, Ayushmann is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Daayra,’ helmed by acclaimed director Meghna Gulzar and co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. The project, backed by Junglee Pictures, promises to be a significant cinematic venture, although an official announcement is eagerly awaited.

Ayushmann Khurrana continues to impress fans not only with his acting prowess but also with his unwavering passion for music, making him a multifaceted talent in the world of Indian cinema.