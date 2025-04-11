“Hospitals and music are deeply and surgically connected,” says Tahira Kashyap

Recently, filmmaker Tahira Kashyap diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time after seven years. She first braved the situation in 2018 and has been vocal about her fight against cancer. Now, as life throws it once again at her, Tahira is ready to face it with a dash of humour.

Talking to Instagram, Tahira Kashyap shared notes on her hospital visits. She noted how Bollywood music is deeply intertwined with the space. In the first slide, the track ‘Har Ghadi Badal Rahi Hai’ from ‘Kal Ho Na Ho.’ Sharing the incident, Tahira wrote, “As I entered the scanning and imaging area, the doc there—perhaps trying to lighten the mood—had his playlist on. This was the song that was playing as I lay down, ready to be taken inside! I gulped and said, ‘Sir, I appreciate your gesture, but please, isse toh band hi kardo.’”

In the next slide, the filmmaker revealed the song that played in her head while she was around the surgical tools. “In the OT the lovely anaesthesiologist asked me which song would I like to listen to before being knocked out. I saw all the tools coming in and being prepped in the trays. This was the song playing in my head!” The song playing in her head was Asha Bhosle’s ‘Chakku Chhuriyan Tez Kar Lo’ from ‘Zanjeer.’

In the final slide, she shared an endearing anecdote about another patient with ‘Pehla Nasha’ playing in the background. Tahira wrote, “Hours after the surgery the doc asked me to take few rounds around the corridor. Little did I know that I would be privy to other patients choice of consuming news. This 70 year old lady with her room’s door ajar was keenly listening to an actor’s love life and the disclosure of his recent relationship. Few minutes later I saw her stumbling out of her room racing ahead of me. I can swear I heard her saying agar yeh itna dangal macha sakten hain toh main kyon nahi!’ I always knew the power of cinema both on and off the screen!”

In 2018, medical professionals diagnosed Tahira with breast cancer. Last month, taking to Instagram, the filmmaker penned a powerful message. She shared it alongside a photo of herself embracing her clean-shaven head after chemotherapy. Now, the film director is ready to brave it again for the second time.