Ayan Mukerji shares a fiery new ‘Love poster’ of Brahmastra

Ayan Mukerji has recently wrapped the shoot of the film Brahmastra in March. Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, and Shah Rukh Khan(in a special appearance) is a much-awaited film.

On Sunday, Filmmaker took to his Instagram and shared a glimpse of the soulful song ‘Kesariya’ from the movie along with a love poster featuring the lead stars.

Sharing the poster with his fans and followers, Ayan Mukerji captioned the post, “‘Love is the Light!’ Part One: Shiva is what this first chapter of Brahmstra is now called. But for the longest time, it used to be Part One: Love. Because at its core, Brahmstra is about the Energy of Love. A Love – that spread like Fire, beyond the Movie, and into Life. So here it is, our Love Poster! The Time feels Right for it There is some extra love in the air these days! 🙂 (And with it, a little piece of the magic of Kesariya, Pritam (Dada), Amitabh Bhattacharya, Arijit) Shiva & Isha. Ranbir & Alia. Love – The Greatest Astra! (sic).”

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures the magnum opus will release theatrically on 09.09.2022 in 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.