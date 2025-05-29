Rono Mukherjee passes away; Kajol, Ayan Mukerji, and others pay last respects

The Indian film fraternity bid farewell to veteran director Rono Mukherjee, who passed away on Wednesday following a cardiac arrest. He was 85.

Rono, best known for directing films like ‘Haiwan’ (1977) and ‘Tu Hi Meri Zindagi’ (1965), was a respected figure in the Hindi film industry. A senior member of the illustrious Mukherjee-Samarth film family, Rono was uncle to leading Bollywood actors Kajol and Rani Mukerji, and father to Sharbani, Siddharth, and Samrat Mukherjee.

He was also uncle to filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and actor Tanishaa Mukerji.

The funeral was held at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium, with his son Samrat performing the last rites. Several family members and friends from the industry gathered to pay their respects.

Among those in attendance were Kajol, Ayan Mukerji, Tanishaa Mukerji, Sharbani Mukherjee, and Siddharth Mukherjee.

Notable personalities such as Ashutosh Gowariker, Bharat Dabholkar, Rego B, Rema Lahiri, Gobind Bansal, and Bappa Lahiri also came to offer their condolences.

Rono Mukherjee was not just a filmmaker but a key cultural figure—he served as the President of North Bombay Durga Puja, playing an active role in community celebrations and preserving traditions within the city’s Bengali community.

His death comes just months after the passing of his younger brother, Deb Mukherjee, father of Ayan Mukerji. Deb passed away in March this year and was cremated at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu.

The Mukherjees have long held a prominent place in Indian cinema, with their legacy dating back to the 1930s.