It’s a wrap for Alia Ranbir’s Brahmastra

Recently, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have finally wrapped up the filming of Brahmastra. The shooting of the film, which was conceptualized when Ayan was shooting Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, has finally come to an end after 5 years reveals the film’s director.

The cast and crew of the upcoming Dharma Production’s superhero film wrapped up the film after recently concluding the three-day Varanasi schedule. The film’s director, lead actress, and producer, Karan Johar took to their respective social media handles and shared this long-awaited news with fans.

Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker shared pictures from the couple’s Varanasi shoot and confirmed that the filming is over, and also announced the release date. “And finally… It’s a Wrap!” Ayan announced, sharing pictures with Alia and Ranbir from Kashi Vishwanath Mandir temple along with a behind-the-scenes picture from their recent shoot schedule.

The director said, “5 years since we took our first shot on Brahmāstra, and we’ve finally filmed our last one! Absolutely incredible, challenging, once-in-a-lifetime journey!!! Some hand of destiny that we finished the shoot of ‘Part One: Shiva’ in Varanasi – a city infused with the spirit of Shiv Bhagwan, and that too at the most sacred Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, allowing us to finish in an atmosphere of purity, joy, and blessings. Exciting days ahead, last lap ahead !”

Ayan also revealed that the film will release on September 9 this year. Alia also shared a video from the sets of the shoot and wrote, “We started shooting in 2018. And now … finally. The filming of Brahmastra (Part One) comes to an end !! I’ve been wanting to say this for such a long time. IT’S A WRAP!!!!!!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

Brahmastra has been long delayed.