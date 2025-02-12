Assam Police in Mumbai to investigate ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy

A team of Assam Police arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday to investigate the case related to YouTube show ‘India’s Got Latent’.

The development from Assam Police follows the filing of a FIR by the Guwahati Crime Branch against Youtubers and social influencers, namely Ashish Chanchalani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina and others for allegedly promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion on the show.

Senior officials of Assam Police confirmed that a team has left for Mumbai regarding the investigation against ‘India’s Got Latent’ judges following a controversial remark by Ranveer Allahbadia and others in the show.

The FIR was filed by the Guwahati Crime Branch on Monday.

Taking to social media, the Assam chief minister stated, “Today @GuwahatiPol has registered an FIR against against certain Youtubers and social Influencers, namely 1. Shri Ashish Chanchlani 2. Jaspreet Singh 3. Shri Apoorva Makhija 4. Shri Ranveer Allahbadia 5. Samay Raina and others for promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion in a show titled ‘ India’s Got Latent’.

“Guwahati Crime Branch has registered a case vide Cyber PS case no 03/2025 under sections – 79/95/294/296 of BNS 2023 read with Sec 67 of IT Act, 2000, read with Section 4/7 of Cinematograph Act 1952 read with Section 4/6 of Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. The investigation is currently underway,” added the statement.

Meanwhile, the social media influencer Apoorva Makhija who has also been accused of alleged obscene remarks in the show appeared before police at the Khar Police Station in Mumbai for the interrogation today.

I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorry. pic.twitter.com/BaLEx5J0kd — Ranveer Allahbadia (@BeerBicepsGuy) February 10, 2025

She was leaving the police station earlier today after the interrogation. The lawyer of stand-up comedian Samay Raina has also arrived at the Khar Police Station for the necessary legal proceedings. The studio where the show was filmed lies in the jurisdiction of Khar Police Station.

Content creator Ashish Chanchalani has also filed his statement regarding the case at the Khar Police Station today.

On Tuesday, the Mumbai Police reached the residence of Allahbadia following his obscene remarks on the ‘India’s Got Latent’ show which airs on Youtube.

Allahabadis comment caused outrage among the Indian citizens, leading to reactions from various industry bodies, including the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA).

AICWA’s official statement read, “The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) vehemently condemns the reprehensible and offensive remarks made on the YouTube show India’s Got Latent. Such disgraceful content is utterly unacceptable and poses a significant threat to the moral fabric of our society.”

The association further demanded a complete ban on the show, alongside legal action against those responsible.

“We call upon all actors, filmmakers, directors, and technicians to immediately cease any collaboration with individuals involved in this show, including host Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia,” AICWA stated.

Following the uproar, Allahbadia issued a public apology. In a video shared on his X account, he acknowledged that his comments were inappropriate and insensitive.

He admitted that the remark was not only inappropriate but also lacked humour. Allahbadia also said that comedy was not his forte, expressing regret over his lapse in judgment.

“My comment wasn’t just inappropriate, it wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry,” Allahbadia said.

He also addressed concerns about his influence on younger audiences, promising to use his platform more responsibly in the future. “Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect,” he added.

Allahbadia further requested that the producers of ‘India’s Got Latent’ remove the “insensitive sections” from the episode.

“I have asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video. All I can say in the end is sorry, I hope you can forgive me as a human being,” he concluded.

In addition to AICWA’s condemnation, a formal complaint has been filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women’s Commission.

The complaint alleges that the show used abusive language and made obscene remarks about women in an attempt to gain popularity and financial benefit through online broadcasts.

The complainant has called for strict action against the individuals involved in the show, especially concerning the remarks made by Allahbadia and Raina.