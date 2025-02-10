Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: This is how social media reacted to BeerBiceps’ comment

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, widely recognized for his BeerBiceps brand, has found himself at the center of a social media controversy after making highly inappropriate remarks on the show India’s Got Latent. His comments not only shocked viewers but also prompted widespread criticism.

During the episode, Allahbadia asked a contestant a deeply disturbing question:

“Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?”

If that wasn’t unsettling enough, he followed up with an invasive query about the contestant’s genitalia. Even his co-host, Raina, was visibly shocked, exclaiming, “What the f? Kya ho gaya hai Ranveer bhai ko?” (What has happened to Ranveer?).

As clips of the incident circulated online, social media erupted with criticism. Many users slammed Allahbadia for his lack of sensitivity, calling his behavior “distasteful” and “problematic.”

In response to the backlash, Allahbadia released an apology video, acknowledging that he had crossed a line. He admitted that his words were inappropriate and assured his followers that he would be more mindful in the future.

Despite his apology, many believe this incident reflects a larger pattern in his content. Conversations around his history of making controversial statements have resurfaced, with some users questioning whether his approach to podcasting and interviews needs serious reconsideration.

Twitter and Instagram were flooded with reactions, with some users demanding greater accountability from influencers with large platforms.

While some fans have accepted his apology, others believe it’s time for serious introspection. Whether this controversy of Ranveer Allahbadia will lead to any lasting change in his content remains to be seen.