NCW summons Ranveer Allahabadia, others over derogatory remarks

Taking note of derogatory remarks made on a show titled “India’s Got Latent”, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday asked Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina and several others to appear before it on February 17 over the matter.

In a statement, it said it has expressed strong concern over the derogatory and racist comments reportedly made by the YouTubers on India’s Got Latent.

“The Commission has taken serious note of the vulgar and offensive remarks made by content creators such as Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija, Jaspreet Singh, and Ashish Chanchlani, as well as the show’s producers, Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra. These comments, which have sparked widespread public outrage, violate the dignity and respect owed to every individual, particularly in a society that upholds equality and mutual respect,” it said.

The NCW informed that under the instructions of its Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, a hearing has been scheduled to address the controversial remarks made by these content creators.

“Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija, Jaspreet Singh, Ashish Chanchlani, Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra are required to appear in person before the Commission. The hearing will take place on February 17 at 12 pm at the NCW office in New Delhi,” the statement said.

Notably, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday asked YouTube to remove an episode/ videos of the above-mentioned show from its platform.

In a letter addressed to Mira Chatt, Head Public Policy, YouTube, Kanoongo said the Commission has received a complaint wherein it was alleged that a YouTube show titled “India’s Got Latent”, hosted by Samay Raina, contains highly objectionable, inappropriate, and obscene remarks against the society.

He said the content in question prima facie appears to be in violation of various legal provisions under Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Information Technology (IT) Act, and other applicable laws.

It may be mentioned that Mumbai Police registered a complaint against Allahbadia aka ‘BeerBiceps’, Makhija who goes by the name ‘Rebel Kid,’ and Raina over offensive language in India’s Got Latent.