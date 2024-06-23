Ashish Vidyarthi is famous but nobody knows his name; WATCH

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi, known for his versatile roles across multiple Indian film industries, celebrated his 59th birthday in a rather unconventional way. Instead of a lavish party or a quiet gathering, he took to social media to share a hilarious vlog from his day at the airport.

In the vlog, which quickly gained traction among his fans, Vidyarthi captured amusing encounters with people who recognized him but struggled to recall his name. With his trademark wit, he quizzed them, asking, “What’s my name?” The responses varied, with some guessing correctly while others drew blanks, leading to moments of laughter and light-hearted banter.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashish Vidyarthi (@ashishvidyarthi1)

Accompanying the video was a caption that perfectly encapsulated the playful spirit of the occasion: “Today is my 59th Birthday..But, What’s my name? Tumhara Naam Kya Hai….Ashish Vidyarthi.” It was a clever nod to his own identity and a reminder that fame doesn’t always guarantee recognition.

About Ashish Vidyarthi:

Vidyarthi’s career spans decades, during which he has portrayed a wide range of characters, particularly excelling in antagonist and character roles. His talent has been recognized with numerous awards, including the prestigious National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the film “Drohkaal” in 1995. Additionally, he has received accolades such as the Filmfare Award South and nominations for multiple Filmfare Awards.

Despite his established status in the film industry, Vidyarthi continues to explore new avenues for creative expression. Recently, he made a memorable appearance in the Malayalam-language action comedy film “Aavesham,” produced by Nazriya Nazim and Anwar Rasheed. Beyond acting, he has ventured into stand-up comedy and vlogging, showcasing his comedic timing and engaging personality to a wider audience.

In his latest project, “Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond,” Vidyarthi delivered a compelling performance as Madhusudan Dutta, further solidifying his reputation as a versatile and talented actor.

As he embraces the digital age, Vidyarthi remains active on social media, connecting with fans and sharing glimpses of his life beyond the silver screen. With his charm, wit, and enduring passion for storytelling, he continues to captivate audiences across generations.