Arjun Kapoor says ‘I have waited a long time to be loved’

Arjun Kapoor recently enjoyed appreciation for his performance in Rohit Shetty’s mega-starrer ‘Singham Again.’ The actor has never shied away from speaking about the challenges in his personal and professional life. Recently, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor opened up about the tumultuous nature of his last five years. Arjun got candid about patiently waiting for love.

During his conversation with Masala.com, Arjun got real about love. He said, “I have waited for a long time patiently and respectfully to be loved and appreciated. I think my debut was met with so much love, somewhere, I just wanted to rekindle that feeling. I’m just taking it one day at a time. Whether it’s in interviews or just regular people who call me by the character’s name; you want to feel validated. So, I’m really enjoying this phase. There is a positivity, an energy, an excitement, and genuine love. You still have to work hard on the next opportunities and pick the opportunities responsibly.”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masala! (@masalauae)



Moreover, he believes that his colleagues, audiences, and the media want to cheer for him. “I have also believed that there is love out there for me. There are people who want to cheer for me and want to support me. I’m talking about the paying audience at this point, along with the industry and the media. Perhaps, the surge of goodwill and excitement comes from ‘good prevailing over evil’ in that sense. Eventually, there are enough good people, and there’s enough goodness in this world where they are backing you. The last couple of years or even the last five years have been difficult for me.”

Also Read: Siddharth SLAMS ‘Pushpa 2’ crowds: “Even a JCB can attract more people!”

Arjun Kapoor debuted in the tinsel town alongside Parineeti Chopra in ‘Ishaqzaade.’ Since then, he starred in ‘Gunday,’ ‘2 States,’ ‘Finding Fanny,’ ‘Half Girlfriend, and ‘Panipat.’ He also appeared in ‘Sardar Ka Grandson,’ ‘Bhoot Police,’ ‘Ek Villain Returns’ and ‘Kuttey.’ While his last couple of releases performed sourly at the box office, his recent performance as Danger Lanka in ‘Singham Again’ amassed him widespread appreciation and laurels.