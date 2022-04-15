Arjun Kanungo collaborates with Iulia Vantur for ‘Tera Tha Tera Hoon’

Singer-composer-actor Arjun Kanungo has collaborated with actress-singer Iulia Vantur for the track ‘Tera Tha Tera Hoon’.

The song, which released on Friday, is a love ballad penned by Kunaal Vermaa and composed by Arjun with him and Vantur going behind the mic for the same.

Talking about the song Arjun Kanungo shared, “‘Tera Tha Tera Hoon’ is a very personal song for me. I wrote it by the window on my piano at a time when love played a very central theme in my life. What I love about the song is that it’s authentic and vulnerable but it doesn’t go over the top. I feel like it’s a difficult song to sing though and Iulia has sung her part extremely well. A big shout out to Zee Music and Salman Khan for giving me this opportunity.”

Iulia immediately fell in love with the song as she heard it. Talking about the collaboration, she shared, “I fell in love with the song when I first heard it, it just got under my skin. I love Arjun’s music, his beautiful voice, his creativity and it felt so comfortable and pleasant to work with him in the recording studio and later on, on the shooting sets.”

“I hope everyone will love the song as much as we do. Haider Khan has come with this vision for our music video so we’ve shot in beautiful Kerala,” she added.

‘Tera Tha Tera Hoon’ is available to stream on Zee Music Company’s YouTube channel.